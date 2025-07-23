[Exclusive] Top Drifters, a surprisingly minimalistic arcade driving game with environment destruction and racing with cars from different eras

In an age like ours, full of subscriptions, season passes and microtransactions, wouldn't it be great to go back to when everything was easier, when driving games weren't based on how many skins you could get for a model, but on your driving skills to stay on track and be the best on the leaderboard?

Well, if as well as remembering what arcade games were like back then, you want to experience the totally modernised formula now, don't miss Top Drifters, a driving arcade from Atchio Games coming in 2026.

The studio based in the city of Murcia (Spain), presents us with a arcade racing proposal for both single-player and online multiplayer with top-down view, although with a more dynamic camera and physics-based driving, with unconventional circuits, full of jumps and sharp turns over cliffs, in which skill will not only serve you to win, but to beat the best times. Drifting is, as you can imagine, one of the main mechanics of the game, and if you want to see how it feels in motion, check out the trailer below.

Apparently, another interesting point is the vehicle models we'll see in Top Drifters. Up to 10 models at launch, from different eras, will converge together on track. There will also be small "boosts" in the race with Nitro, which will make the experience even crazier.

The studio intends to release a demo in the coming months https://store.steampowered.com/app/3768050/Top_Drifters/" target="_blank">on Steam</a>, where by the way you can already add it to your wishlist.

What do you think, a new game to enjoy with friends (and make them bite the dust)?