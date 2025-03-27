Exclusive: San Diego Comic-Con Málaga to be "the biggest stage ever for video games" in the SCC history

HQ

We learned much more about the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga a couple of weeks ago during its presentation event, where we also got to speak with prominent Spanish film figures and Goya winners such as Icíar Bollaín and Santiago Segura.

But with this being the first time the event leaves the States—and with the year-one dates quickly approaching on September 25-28, 2025—we were left wanting more. Action hero, Senior Vice President of Strategy and co-director Iván Fernández Lobo then came to the rescue in the exclusive, in-depth interview about the event you can watch with local subtitles below.

HQ

"This is one of my obsessions", admits Fernández Lobo when asked about the gaming side of the upcoming event. "With my background, I've been 20 years building up a brand, Gamelab, that is staged for the biggest talent in the world. We were having this show for over two decades, [and] I'm bringing that ambition. That stage will shine again, in a way, in San Diego Comic-Con Málaga".

"Biggest Stage for Video Games Ever": SDCC Málaga Sets Bold Goal

"The plan is that San Diego Comic-Con Malaga, starting from 2025, becomes the most relevant edition of San Diego Comic-Con in the history for games", he further emphasises around the 10-minute mark in the video. "I think that there is, I would say, a debt, in a way, with video games at San Diego Comic-Con. I think we all agree, in both organisations, that we need to put video games in the place they deserve in regards of the pop culture. And we're trying to elevate that stage for video games, having the best video game talent in the world in San Diego Comic-Con Malaga, and putting video games at the same level of importance of other creative and cultural industries, like movies or TV or comics."

"San Diego Comic-Con Malaga will be the biggest stage for games ever at San Diego Comic-Con"

"We are going to seat all those different formats at the same table. And I think that is exactly aligning with the moment we are living. If you want to do a show, an entertainment show, a show for the fans, focusing on the emotion of those fans, and you don't put video games at the same level of other formats, you're making a mistake, right?", the strategist concludes.

With this, fans can expect panels, publishers, studios, big names, reveals, and more, at least in similar fashion to what movies and comics have been traditionally for the long-running American version.

Play the full interview for more on "300+ hours of exclusive content", the cultural and regional alignment between the event and the city of Málaga, the growth and long-time strategy for the event's three-year deal and beyond, and the emotional connection with the proud geek community.