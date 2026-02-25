Exclusive: Out of Sight's Stage Fright DLC will launch starting from March 11

HQ

Around a month ago, we had the luxury to be able to tell you first and foremost that developer The Gang would soon be expanding its puzzling horror adventure title, Out of Sight, with a dedicated DLC known as Stage Fight. At the time, we had only a few details to share, as we were waiting for more information, including when this expansion of content will arrive on PC and consoles.

We now know this information, as Gamereactor can exclusively reveal that Out of Sight: Stage Fright will be launching in as soon as two week's time. The debut is planned for March 11 on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5, but it will then be followed by a Nintendo Switch arrival on March 12, and then eventually an Xbox Series X/S launch too on a date that is yet to be determined.

On top of the launch information being shared, The Gang has delivered an official synopsis for the Stage Fright DLC, which alongside the latest trailer below provides an interesting glimpse into what this post-launch addition brings to the table.

"In "Out of Sight: Stage Fright", Sophie and Teddy go on a brand new adventure in the old mansion. Another wing opens up for the duo to explore and they have to work to help a tormented spirit child with their last wish. But danger lurks in the form of an old foe...."

For those who are eager to hop into Stage Fright in a couple of weeks, you might be interested to also know that the DLC will require ownership of the base game, but it can be enjoyed as a standalone adventure, meaning you won't need to restart the main Out of Sight story and find a specific place where the DLC commences.

Will you be checking out Out of Sight: Stage Fright this March? If you haven't played the base game yet, be sure to find our dedicated review here.