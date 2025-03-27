Exclusive: Out of Sight to launch on PC and consoles this May

HQ

Over the past few months, we've been taking any opportunity we can get to tell you about the upcoming atmospheric horror title, Out of Sight. Developed by The Gang and previously known as Unseen, most recently we got to tell all about the virtual reality plans for the game, and how a more immersive version of the experience will also be coming to Steam VR first and then other platforms afterwards.

Now, we can expand on this coverage a tad further, by exclusively revealing that Out of Sight will be launching as soon as this May. Debuting on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, the upcoming title will be making its arrival on May 22, 2025. This date will also be in-line with the initial VR launch on Steam VR too, meaning plenty of players will be able to hop into the freaky and unsettling action.

We're still told that the Meta Quest 3/3S and PlayStation VR2 versions of the game will be debuting later, but with this release date confirmation in mind, you can also check out the brand-new trailer for Out of Sight below, for an additional taste of the game.

As per what Out of Sight is actually about, it follows the young girl Sophie, who due to her blindness has to rely on the vision garnered from her companion teddy bear. This unique second-person perspective enables unusual puzzles to be offered for players to solve, all in the effort of helping Sophie escape a creepy haunted house.

For more on Out of Sight, you can even head to the game's Steam page to download a playable demo today.