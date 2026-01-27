Exclusive: Out of Sight to be expanded with Stage Fright DLC in 2026

HQ

2025 was a very busy year for the Swedish developer The Gang, as the studio launched its puzzle-horror adventure Out of Sight in May and then soon followed this by founding an indie studio that will look to focus on user-generated and community-powered gaming in the autumn.

Clearly, 2026 won't be any less busy for the development team, as Gamereactor can now exclusively report that Out of Sight is soon to be expanded with a dedicated DLC known as Stage Fright.

From what we can see in the teaser trailer below, it will see Sophie returning to the mansion and attempting to free more trapped souls, all by venturing to new areas that we otherwise didn't get to explore before. Naturally, this will lead to new puzzles to be cracked and also frightening villains to evade, including what could be the return of Clayton, as might be seen in the opening few seconds of the trailer and in the key art above.

We don't yet know exactly when the Stage Fright DLC will launch for Out of Sight, but it is confirmed to be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in 2026.

HQ

This also wasn't all of the good news that The Gang had to share exclusively with Gamereactor either, as the developer revealed that Out of Sight is getting a permanent price reduction. This is being put into effect first on Steam, but it will eventually affect the other platforms too, meaning fans will be able to check out the unique second-person perspective adventure for themselves at an even more affordable price point.

If you haven't yet had the chance to play Out of Sight, be sure to read our full dedicated review here, and even catch our recent interview with The Gang about the game below.