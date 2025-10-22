Exclusive | El Ranchito's Alex Rivas on the ever-changing world of VFX: "AI is not to fear, but to use as a tool"

HQ

Beyond comics, video games, and animation, San Diego Comic-Con Málaga also spotlights one of the most technically demanding aspects of modern entertainment: visual effects.

That's why we caught up with Alex Rivas, a visual effects expert from the renowned Spanish studio El Ranchito, to talk about some of their most iconic projects and the technology shaping the future of VFX.

First off, Rivas reflects on the studio's panel at the convention: "The past was about developing the industry, developing the technology. Now we are reaching the peak, but another thing is coming: AI. We have to face AI, not to fear it, but to use it as a tool. It will help us keep developing our daily work and continue moving visual effects forward because the industry is evolving very quickly, and we have to update ourselves."

When discussing their portfolio, Stranger Things came up first. "I contributed a tiny part, but my colleagues did incredible work. For instance, Eleven's bunker sequence. She destroys the whole bunker, pulls off the doors. That was El Ranchito. Also, Beckner's attack sequences, without him on frame but destroying the village. It was amazing to see on screen. Working with the Duffer Brothers was a challenge; we had to give our best, and they liked it."

Rivas also shared his memories of Game of Thrones, where he began his career: "I was about 20 or 21 when I started, and working on Game of Thrones was like a dream come true. For a kid in this industry, it was scary but incredible. The crew was meticulous with every pixel, and that attention to detail taught me so much about the craft."

Of course, we also asked about technological breakthroughs since their last public discussion, and Rivas was clear: "AI is going to be the future. Volumetric screens had their moment, but we've scaled back. AI will be the tool that allows us to continue in visual effects. Humans are here to stay, and AI will help us express our artistic vision."

When pressed on experimentation with AI, he added: "We're testing tools to see what capabilities we can extract. AI is not going to replace artists. It's a tool to enhance our work. The subjective vision of the artist will always be essential."

Finally, while El Ranchito remains tight-lipped about upcoming projects, Rivas hinted at their ongoing commitment to high-profile productions: "After working on Halo, Stranger Things, Jurassic World, and Game of Thrones, you can expect spectacular and beautiful things from us in the future."

With AI on the horizon and a legacy of groundbreaking work, El Ranchito continues to shape the ever-changing world of VFX.