Exclusive: Check out the new Song of Horror trailer here

Song of Horror is an episodic horror game by Protocol Games and we've been covering it quite extensively here at Gamereactor. You can read our review of the first episode right here, and as you'll note from the score, we're looking forward to returning to the game with a critical eye once the final episode lands in just a few weeks.

We already knew that the final episode would be landing on PC in mid-May, and now the studio and publisher Raiser Games has put out a brand new trailer to get us in the mood for the upcoming episode, this time by recapping the action from previous instalments. Check it out below.

If that's not enough Song of Horror to get you in the mood for May 14 and the fifth episode, we've got let's plays of episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 for your viewing pleasure.