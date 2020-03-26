LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Song of Horror

Exclusive: Check out the new Song of Horror trailer here

With the final episode looming, Protocol Games has released an atmospheric trailer to get you in the mood for more tuneful horror.

Song of Horror is an episodic horror game by Protocol Games and we've been covering it quite extensively here at Gamereactor. You can read our review of the first episode right here, and as you'll note from the score, we're looking forward to returning to the game with a critical eye once the final episode lands in just a few weeks.

We already knew that the final episode would be landing on PC in mid-May, and now the studio and publisher Raiser Games has put out a brand new trailer to get us in the mood for the upcoming episode, this time by recapping the action from previous instalments. Check it out below.

If that's not enough Song of Horror to get you in the mood for May 14 and the fifth episode, we've got let's plays of episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 for your viewing pleasure.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Song of Horror - Episode 1Score

Song of Horror - Episode 1
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Song of Horror is a solid horror experience with a unique twist, but it's also a love letter to horror adventures of old."



Loading next content