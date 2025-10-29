Exclusive: Ace Attorney composer Noriyuki Iwadare is scoring Bestiario - first listen inside

HQ

Ever since we first learned about Bestiario at the BIG Conference in 2023 we knew it was heavily inspired by classic J-RPGs and the work of Alundra's Yasuhiro Ohori. What we didn't know back then, nor when we got an update on the project by El Yuste a year ago, was that it was going to get direct support and involvement by Japanese legends. And telling by our exclusive interview below, it doesn't seem like the devs were even dreaming about it either.

The video was filmed earlier this month at the BCN Game Fest, where Gamereactor was official international media partner, and where Wiggin Industries' Robert spills the beans around the 4-minute mark:

"So, less than a year ago, I met Noriyuki Iwadare in Japan", Robert starts recollecting. "And I showed him our work, our video game, and I was going to ask him to collaborate on the music, and to hire him - but he just came forward, out of nowhere, composed a theme..."

At this point in the video, if you take a look, you will get to listen to an sample of Iwadare-san's first music track for Bestiario, which then remains as background music until the end of the video, exclusively on Gamereactor.

"And, for people who don't know", he continues, "he's the composer of [Phoenix Wright] Ace Attorney, he's the composer of Kid Icarus: Uprising, even Space Invaders from the original series, and one of my favorite RPGs from all time, which is Lunar and Grandia. He's the composer of Grandia, Grandia II, Grandia III, Lunar, Lunar 2... so he's an amazing composer".

In the video, we confirm with Robert that they didn't have any "Objection!" to the fact that Gyakuten Saiban's composer was joining Bestiario's party.

"And, I don't know, it's humbling to have all of these people in the project. It's crazy".

For more on the advice and inspiration offered by Yasuhiro Ohori, or the current status of the project, play the full interview, which includes subtitles in your local language.