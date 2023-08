Those subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack have been able to enjoy some truly icon Nintendo 64 games for what's close to two years now, and another one is being added to the library next week.

The crazy trailer below reveals that Excitebike 64 will become a part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on the 30th of August, so you'll get to see just how "extreme" it is on the hybrid console on Wednesday.