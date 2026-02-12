Excessive use of social media not an addiction, says Instagram boss

HQ

A huge trial has kicked off in Los Angeles, which could leave a landmark decision on whether social media is really harmful to young people. Already, we're seeing some major governments ban social media for those under a certain age threshold. Australia, for example, is banning social media for users under the age of 16, as there are increasing concerns that social media is becoming addictive and harmful to young users' mental health.

The Los Angeles trial will see major figures and heads of huge social media companies come forth to testify, as the lead plaintiff leading the case against Meta, YouTube, and more seeks to prove that social media access damaged their mental health and the mental health of others.

TikTok and Snapchat were also named in the suit, but reached a settlement before a trial could take place. Instagram's Adam Mosseri is the first social media head to testify. After running Instagram for eight years, Mosseri is one of the biggest names in social media, and as per the BBC, he claimed that excessive use of Instagram can be problematic, but doesn't constitute an addiction.

"It's important to differentiate between clinical addiction and problematic use," he said. "I'm sure I've said that I've been addicted to a Netflix show when I binged it really late one night, but I don't think it's the same thing as clinical addiction."

Mosseri did also say he wasn't an expert in addiction following further questioning. When asked for a response to the lead plaintiff's longest single-day use of Instagram for 16 hours, Mosseri said: "That sounds like problematic use."

