Excessive social media is bad for you, study finds

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Probably all of us have known, that excessive social media is bad for your wellbeing. But still, it is always good to have solid proof to back your beliefs.

According to BBC, Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford has published The World Happiness Report, and now we know, that too much social media is particularly bad for girls in the Western World.

But not all social media is bad, according to Michael Plant, Research Fellow at the Wellbeing Research Centre.

"If you use social media for an hour a day, that's great, you're being connected. But the report did show a correlation between, the more time you spend on social media the greater loss of wellbeing. I was originally skeptical about the negativity on social media, but the evidence is mounting up."

And we all must acccept, that social media is here to stay. It's like a pandora's box, that can not be closed anymore, as Plant continues. But we as adults can focus on how we use social media.

"It's about being realistic and looking at yourself - the platforms won't stop you and the government, if you're an adult, won't put restrictions in place so it's down to you."

So now we know.