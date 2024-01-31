Ex-Volition staff forms new studio to work on Clockwork Revolution

HQ

One of Microsoft's big surprises during last summer's big Xbox Games Showcase was Clockwork Revolution, developed by the RPG black belters Inxile Entertainment. Unfortunately, we only got to see a short trailer with no gameplay, which did however reveal some sort of steampunk theme, but that's pretty much all we know.

Thus, one could suspect that the game would be far off - but that's not necessarily the case. Now Inxile Entertainment announces that they have received help with the development from Shapeshifter Games. If the name doesn't sound familiar, we won't hold it against you. We only learned of the studio's existence yesterday, when it was revealed that it's group of ex-Volition staff that has founded it and that they are working on an Xbox title (something we reported on).

And that game is apparently Clockwork Revolution. This is what Inxile writes:

"Shortly after Volition closed, we flew to Illinois and worked with Xbox and the then ex-Volition leadership to secure this new team as our co-development partner. Their wealth of industry experience further bolstering our efforts in developing our upcoming steampunk RPG Clockwork Revolution."

In fact, Inxile's studio head Brian Fargo worked with Volition back in the 90's, so he considers it something of a closed circle and explains that "this one is special for us because of my long history with them".

After Embracer's announcement to close the renowned studio Volition, it's of course nice to hear that many of the affected developers have founded a new studio, and we're really looking forward to seeing more from Clockwork Revolution - which we apparently will get to do "in due time".