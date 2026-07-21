Ex-Valve writer criticises PlayStation boycott over disc drama

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Since Sony announced that it would be ending the production of physical discs for PlayStation games from 2028, fans and gamers across the world have been protesting the decision, wanting to preserve the future of physical media. Left 4 Dead writer Chet Faliszek isn't having any of it, and wants consumers to know that they have shown Sony they're interested in a digital-only future.

"You, the consumer, have made a choice, and your choice is for digital. I keep seeing this, like, 'Oh, they should do memory cards. They should do...' Right now, today - the games we are talking about are available at retail today. The used games are available at retail today, and you aren't going into retail and buying them," Faliszek said in a YouTube video (thanks, GamesRadar).

Faliszek mentions the digital-only platforms like Steam, mobile, even Game Pass, that continue to dominate the conversations around game sales today. "You as the consumer have forced the large corporations hand, and you've told them 'Stop with retail,'" he said. Faliszek added that people could have stopped buying digital games long ago, but they didn't because it's easier to purchase games that way.