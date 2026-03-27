Ex-rapper Balendra Shah becomes Nepal's youngest PM after landslide win

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Balendra Shah has been sworn in as Nepal's prime minister following a decisive election victory, marking a dramatic rise from music to politics. At 35, he becomes one of the youngest leaders in the country's recent history, taking office after his party secured a strong parliamentary majority.

Shah now faces immediate challenges in a country long affected by political instability and weak economic growth. Nepal has seen dozens of governments over the past decades, and expectations are high for reforms that can create jobs and restore public trust, particularly among younger voters who backed his campaign.

A key test for the new administration will be addressing the aftermath of the 2025 anti-corruption protests, which left dozens dead. Calls are mounting for accountability, including potential legal action against former officials linked to the crackdown, making justice a central issue for Shah's early leadership.

Despite his outsider profile, Shah's rise reflects a broader shift in Nepal's political landscape, driven by frustration with traditional parties.