Ex-PlayStation boss wants better preservation for video games

Shawn Layden believes "it's criminal" we're not doing more to preserve video games.

Video game preservation has become a bit of a hot topic in recent years. As gaming grows and pushes ever forward, many of us are becoming more mindful of the great games we could be leaving behind.

It's important they're not just left to rot, something that Shawn Layden spoke about recently on the Lan Parties podcast. Layden is the former chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment World Studios, what would become PlayStation Studios and was hugely influential in shaping the modern PlayStation landscape.

"Preservation is important," Layden said. "I'm hoping that more people in the industry, certainly the big players, begin to realize that there's an obligation and responsibility. This isn't throw-away stuff we're making. This is stuff that should be around for a long time because future generations will enjoy it in the same way that we have, and it's criminal that we're not doing more to protect it."

Do you think we should be doing more to preserve video games?

