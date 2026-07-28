Ex-PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida criticises Sony's decision to close Japan Studio

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Sony has seen a long string of rather spectacular closures of game studios in recent years, not least Manchester Studio, London Studio, Firewalk Studios, and most recently Bluepoint Games. However, the studio long-time PlayStation fans seem to have the hardest time coming to terms with is the legendary Japan Studio, which closed its doors in 2021.

They were behind beloved classics like Ape Escape, LocoRoco, Patapon, and Gravity Rush, and were also involved in the creation of titles such as PaRappa the Rapper. Furthermore, we mustn't forget that Team Ico was part of the studio.

One person who is clearly still mourning the closure of this hyper-creative studio is former PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida, who previously served as head of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Speaking at the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (via GamesRadar), he explained that Sony's decision to shut down the studio was unbelievable:

"Players from around the world have said that it's unbelievable that Sony would shut down Japan Studio. Japan Studio released loads of games, creative games, didn't it? At that time I was saying something similar."

Although some of the staff from Japan Studio found new jobs at Team Asobi, a large number of big names left Sony as a result, something we reported on at the time, and VGC writes the "vast majority" were let go. According to Yoshida, the reason was that Sony wanted to stop producing smaller titles in order to focus on AAA games, and that wasn't something Japan Studio dealt with:

"At that time, as the head of development, I was worried about [Keiichiro] Toyama [creator of Silent Hill] and the other Japanese developers at Japan Studio. But while they came up with a lot of creative ideas, the games they made weren't big in scale."

Yoshida also admits "PlayStation wanted to drive hardware sales with games like God of War and Uncharted," a decision that ultimately led to the closure of Japan Studio five years ago. There's no doubt this came at the expense of the smaller, uniquely Japanese games that many loved. Since then, Sony has seemingly continued to focus on ever-larger live-service productions, resulting in a decreasing number of game releases.

Whether this was a good or bad decision on Sony's part is still actively debated. What do you think? Is Yoshida right that it was unbelievable, or is the focus on AAA games alone the best path forward for PlayStation?