EX-NFL superstar Antonio Brown extradited to the US to face second-degree attempted murder charge

For many years, you would have been hard-pressed to find a better wide receiver than Antonio Brown in the National Football League (NFL). During his stint at the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was immensely productive and delivered Hall of Fame numbers, but things started to sour as he aged and eventually the star found himself being cut, signed by different teams, and then cut again. His final moments on an NFL pitch saw him storming off midway through a Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New York Jets game, where he stripped to just his trousers and disappeared never to play an NFL game again...

Brown's fall from grace has only been exacerbated by other dramas, including arrests and fights, including most recently in May where he was involved in an altercation that saw him take a security guard's gun and fire two shots at a man he fought with moments before. No arrests were handed out at the time, but now following an investigation, the Miami Police Department has issued an arrest warrant.

Now, BBC Sport reports that Brown was detained in Dubai recently and was extradited to New Jersey, where he is being held before being moved to the Miami-Dade County Jail to face the charges that have been levied against him. While Brown argues that it was self-defence and that he was defending himself from attempted robbers, the police have come to the conclusion that it was second-degree attempted murder.