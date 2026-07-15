Ex-id Software developer: "There are no benefits to being owned by Microsoft"

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When former Xbox head Phil Spencer made his high-profile acquisitions of developers such as Compulsion Games, Ninja Theory, and Bethesda five to ten years ago, it was said that these studios would gain greater stability and the opportunity to develop games with a significantly larger budget than before.

Many developers have since said they are satisfied with the acquisitions, but after the latest massive round of layoffs, it's clear that far from everyone is happy. One of them is a laid-off employee from id Software, who, in a comment to Game Developer, now states that it's pointless to work for a Microsoft-owned developer:

"They didn't even wait to see if the product is successful before they got rid of the team. [...] There are no benefits to being owned by Microsoft. In fact, they have destroyed immense amounts of value that I don't even think that they're aware of."

Given that the person in question was laid off, it's reasonable to assume they aren't particularly fond of Microsoft for other reasons as well. However, one might suspect that it will become more difficult for Microsoft to acquire studios in the future. Many will likely remember everything that happened with horror, and there are probably many at Xbox Game Studios who would agree with these concerns right now.