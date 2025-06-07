Ex-Fable and Minecraft developer shows off Ascend

Miami Avalon took to the Women-Led Games Showcase this year to show off Ascend, a new puzzle adventure game which follows a young woman named Aurora as she hopes to restore harmony to her world.

Ascend sees Aurora journey up a mountain, solving constellation-based puzzles with time-turning mechanics and other ways to keep your grey matter working. Ascend releases on the 28th of August for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

It's available to wishlist now, but you can also check out the game's demo as part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest. So, if you can't wait to get your noggin going, take a look. There's also the trailer below to get a better gist.