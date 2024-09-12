Ex-Dr Disrespect studio Midnight Society hit by layoffs

When the allegations first came into the public eye against streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm, the game developer that he was attached to at the time, Midnight Society, decided the best course of action was simply to cut ties with the influencer and fire him from the studio. Now however the studio is facing a different kind of issue, as PC Gamer notes that the developer has been hit with layoffs.

A studio rep told the publication that "Midnight Society has faced multiple unexpected challenges in recent months," and that "to adapt to these changes and secure the future of Midnight Society, Deadrop, and our commitment to providing innovative gaming experiences, we've made the tough decision to streamline our operations, which includes a significant workforce reduction. We wouldn't be here without the contributions of those who are affected and we thank them for all their incredible work, support them, and wish them the best."

It's unclear just how many developers in total are being affected by these workplace reductions, but Midnight Society has assured its fans that even with this happening it will still look to debut Deadrop sometime next year.