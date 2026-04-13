Ex-CIA chief calls for Trump removal under 25th Amendment: "This was written with him in mind"

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Former CIA director John Brennan has called for the removal of Donald Trump from office, arguing that the US Constitution's 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution was effectively "written with him in mind."

Speaking in a televised interview, Brennan said Trump's recent threats toward Iran (including remarks suggesting the destruction of their entire civilization) demonstrate that the president is "clearly unhinged" and unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. He warned that such rhetoric poses a serious risk given the military power at the president's disposal, including nuclear capabilities.

Brennan's comments come amid growing criticism of Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, particularly after the collapse of recent negotiations and the escalation in military tensions. More than 70 Democratic lawmakers have reportedly called for invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and cabinet to remove a president deemed unable to perform their duties.

However, any such move remains highly unlikely. Trump continues to enjoy strong backing from his administration, including Vice President JD Vance, making the political threshold for removal difficult to reach.