Ex-Atlus developers to show off new "school RPG" later this month

We're expecting it to be a very big year for the Persona series, all as developer Atlus prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved JRPG franchise. But clearly fans of Persona should be preparing for even more on this front, as it has now been revealed that the next project from Compile Heart - a studio made up of several ex-Atlus developers including co-founder and Persona series co-creator Kouji Okada - will be presented to the world in as soon as a couple of weeks.

This has been confirmed by the launch of a new website dedicated to this upcoming game. We don't have much to go on about official information yet, but the folks over at Gematsu have translated a great deal of the Japanese site, meaning we do have some enticing titbits to share.

For one, this upcoming project is said to be described as a "school RPG" suggesting it will have a Persona-like flair. Beyond this, Okada is said to have teased the project as a "final message to the next generation." The site then also confirms who is working on the game, with Okada attached as the project producer, while Persona veteran Tadashi Satomi takes on scenario tasks, Megami Tensei veteran Tsukasa Masuko is the sound composer, and finally Ilya Kuvshinov is handling character design.

The official reveal for this project is planned for January 29, meaning in exactly two week's time.