Ex-Annapurna staff take over Private Division's indie portfolio

Last year, a very surprising incident occurred where the employees at Annapurna Interactive decided to resign and engage in a "mass exodus" all due to a huge falling out with the owner of the company. This turn of events raised a whole slew of questions about what would happen to the many games that Annapurna represented. Now we have at least some ideas.

Bloomberg has reported that ex-Annapurna staff have now set up a new company where to begin with they intend to take over the former indie publishing division of Take-Two Interactive, Private Division. The indie label was sold by the massive publisher last year, and now its many titles and clients will be represented by the former team that made Annapurna Interactive into such a well-renowned publishing label.

The new company is currently nameless, but according to the report, this whole deal was arranged by Texas private equity firm Haveli Investments, who bought Private Division and then came to an agreement with the ex-Annapurna team to see them taking charge and handling the publishing efforts.

While this will see this new company now being in charge of Tales of the Shire, Kerbal Space Program, and more, the report does suggest that this change will lead to layoffs among the Private Division team that consists of around 20 employees.