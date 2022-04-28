Ewan McGregor would like to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again

HQ

We're only one month away from the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the probably hottest Star Wars series yet, that tells us more about what General Kenobi did after the ending of Revenge of the Sith. We already know a young Luke Skywalker will be in it as well as Darth Vader, and there have also been rumours about Han Solo, Jabba the Hut, Qui-Gon Jin (force ghost) and a whole lot more.

Unfortunately, it's only six episodes long, and that almost guarantees we'll wish we got more. And perhaps we will get more eventually. Speaking to Total Film, McGregor says he would like to return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, if given the chance:

"If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I'd be totally up for that... Here I go again, it's like me knocking at Disney's door again!"

Would you like to see more Obi-Wan Kenobi in the future?