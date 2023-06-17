Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ewan McGregor wants to continue playing Obi-Wan Kenobi

He's not ready to give up his Jedi robes just yet.

It doesn't look like old man McGregor is ready to hang up his lightsaber just yet. Because if the rumors are true, the actor is begging for a second season of the show on Disney+, at least if we are to believe Vivien Lyra Blair who played the young Princess Leia. In an interview with The Direct, she had this to say:

"Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, 'Will we get a second season of Obi-Wan?' And I honestly, I think it's very much a possibility because Ewan is just begging to do another one. He's really excited."

Blair also mentioned how she herself would love to continue playing Leia.

"I don't see how I would fit into it, because it's very implied that she doesn't see him again until she asked for help in the fourth movie, A New Hope. And so, I think it's kind of like, how would I fit into that? And so we're kind of hoping for my own show there. We're kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out."

President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy herself has said that the door is not closed when it comes to continuing Obi-Wan and his story.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

Could you imagine a second season of Obi-Wan?

