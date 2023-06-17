Ewan McGregor wants to continue playing Obi-Wan Kenobi

HQ

It doesn't look like old man McGregor is ready to hang up his lightsaber just yet. Because if the rumors are true, the actor is begging for a second season of the show on Disney+, at least if we are to believe Vivien Lyra Blair who played the young Princess Leia. In an interview with The Direct, she had this to say:

"Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, 'Will we get a second season of Obi-Wan?' And I honestly, I think it's very much a possibility because Ewan is just begging to do another one. He's really excited."

Blair also mentioned how she herself would love to continue playing Leia.

"I don't see how I would fit into it, because it's very implied that she doesn't see him again until she asked for help in the fourth movie, A New Hope. And so, I think it's kind of like, how would I fit into that? And so we're kind of hoping for my own show there. We're kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out."

President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy herself has said that the door is not closed when it comes to continuing Obi-Wan and his story.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

Could you imagine a second season of Obi-Wan?