Ewan McGregor to star in David Robert Mitchell's dinosaur film

We've known for a while that the director of It Follows, David Robert Mitchell, is working on an untitled dinosaur film for Warner Bros. and that Anne Hathaway has been cast in the project as one of the lead stars. While we're waiting for additional information relating to the film's plot, release window, filming date, and the likes, Deadline has confirmed who will be starring alongside Hathaway.

Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, has signed onto the film. It's unclear what role either star will play, but this does likely mean that the leading roles have been filled, meaning casting efforts can now be focused on supporting and additional cast.

This untitled dinosaur film is said to be shot in Imax, and features a script being written by Mitchell too, with the film being produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company alongside Warner Bros.