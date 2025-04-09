Ewan McGregor takes a road trip across Europe in Apple TV+'s Long Way Home

While many know him for his roles in major Hollywood franchises and films, likely the most notable being Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi, Scotland's Ewan McGregor is also a motorbike fanatic. In the past, he has displayed this interest in a series of documentaries with a naming convention of "Long Way X", and next month, we'll get the next chapter of this.

Following 2020s Long Way Up, McGregor and co-star Charley Boorman will be hitting the road once more, for a new series known as Long Way Home. The idea is that the trip will take the pair from McGregor's home in Scotland to Boorman's home in England, and while that might sound like quite a short road trip when all things are considered, the pair have plotted out a ridiculously convoluted route.

Instead of taking the shortest path, the duo will cross the North Sea into Scandinavia, where they will then voyage across the Arctic Circle, down into the Baltics, through Continental Europe, and then back across the English Channel after two months on the road.

With such a long distance to cover, you won't want to miss this series, which will debut on Apple TV+ from May 9. Check out the trailer below.