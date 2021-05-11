Ewan McGregor says "it feels great" to be back as Obi-Wan

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, the filming of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV-series officially started in Los Angeles. While there's of course a whole lot of secrecy regarding basically everything, Ewan McGregor himself had some tiny details to share in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel yesterday.

McGregor says he got to play "a very special scene" on May the 4th last week, with a special person he has never filmed with before. That would of course eliminate Hayden Christensen (who is in the series as well), but some reasonable guesses is that it is someone from the Rogue One or Solo crew or maybe Mark Hamill.

When asked how it is to be back as Obi-Wan, McGregor says: "it was good, it feels great, I have to say I'm having a really good time", while later also adding "to get back into the role is great, it's all still there". It does however seem like we will get a somewhat updated Obi-Wan this time, as McGregor explains that "the costume is probably slightly different than you might expect".

Six episodes is planned of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with a premiere on Disney+ at some point during 2022.