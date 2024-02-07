Ewan McGregor really wants to make a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor has turned in a lot of great performances over the course of his career, but his most well-known is that of a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi. Playing the Star Wars character for well over two decades now, McGregor still wants to see more of him.

Speaking at Megacon Orlando, McGregor expressed how he hoped Disney was working on a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. "There was originally gonna be a movie, and I've often thought, should it have been a movie?" he said. "But I kinda think it's great that they did it that way, and it's a longer story, and hopefully it's more satisfying as a result. We got more time to weave a story. Let's hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney?"

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered back in 2022 and was met with a pretty solid reception from critics even if a lot of fans found it to be middling. Still, there's a demand for a new season but it seems right now Disney's Star Wars priorities are elsewhere.