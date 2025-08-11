Ewan McGregor is not appearing in Ahsoka Season 2

HQ

No, Ewan McGregor isn't going to be appearing in the second season of Ahsoka. The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor was recently falsely accused of teasing such an appearance at the recent Fan Expo Boston, where he was part of a panel with fellow Star Wars alumni Hayden Christiansen.

At the panel, as spotted by Collider, McGregor was asked whether he's a fan of the Star Wars franchise as well as a part of it, to which he responded that he indeed was a fan. Then he was asked what's his favourite Star Wars project he's not a part of.

"Well, I like watching my wife, you know, so I really enjoyed Ahsoka. I thought that was brilliantly done," McGregor said. His wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, plays Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka. "It's so funny, like, you know, she's shooting the second season now, and I know...Well, she is anyway. And so I just finished doing a play. So I'm at home with our son, who's four, and I take him to school and everything. And then I'm, you know, bumbling around the house, and I'd fetch a FaceTime."

"I forget that she's going to be green, you know. She pops up, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, oh yes.' You know, often she's in her trailer without all the head stuff on, but she's just green, you know. She's a very beautiful green lady, so. I love that," McGregor continued.

Some fans took that to mean McGregor would be joining his wife on the show, but instead the comment is just a story of two Star Wars cast members making it work in and outside a galaxy far, far away. Of course, never say never with big franchises like Star Wars, but don't expect Obi-Wan to be popping up in Ahsoka.