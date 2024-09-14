Ewan McGregor has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HQ

Legend of the big screen Ewan McGregor has been inducted into the annals of acting history, as he has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

McGregor, best known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, said he was "very touched" by the ceremony, during which he was joined by Hayden Christensen (the Anakin Skywalker actor being the one who inducted him, in a fitting move) and wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The Scot's star was placed beside the late Carrie Fisher's, a decision that he was "particularly moved" by.

McGregor said: "I absolutely had no idea what it would feel like, or what it would mean, but it is meaning a great deal, and it feels very, very nice and I feel very touched by the whole thing.

"I'm so moved that I'm close to my old friend Carrie Fisher on the pavement here, that means a great deal to me."

Christensen described McGregor as "the coolest man on the planet" and "the best Jedi master anyone could've asked for" (thanks, BBC).