Ewan McGregor has already pitched ideas for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi was created to be a limited series for Disney+. This means that there was never an intention to expand it beyond its first season, as has been the case with The Mandalorian and even Andor. But, the show has seemingly landed very well with Star Wars fans, so unsurprisingly there have been conversations about picking it up and extending the storyline.

To this end, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Deborah Chow talked about how lead star, Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, has already pitched ideas for a follow-up season.

"You always think you're going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there. It's always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two."

Chow continued, "There's another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don't think it's off the board. It is a "never say never" situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

Granted the lead actor and director talking about ideas for a second season does not at all mean we'll be getting just that. Until we hear anything from Disney officially, there are still no plans to continue the story of the famed Jedi Knight.