Ewan McGregor: Fighting Darth Vader "scared the shit out of me"

A very reasonable guess is that if you made a worldwide poll about the best movie villain of all time, Darth Vader would come out on top. The Sith lord really has it all, including a very menacing and towering look who could scare anyone.

One person who really got a taste of this was Ewan McGregor, who once again plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming TV-series that premieres in late May. As was revealed early on, Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader in the show and will have at least one fighting scene against General Kenobi.

McGregor had this to say about the epic battle in an interview with Total Film, claiming he was terrified by the experience:

"I've never met Darth Vader. I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye.

It scared the shit out of me. I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.'"

Many of us got to see Darth Vader when we were kids, and McGregor says meeting Vader was just like becoming a child again, as Vader is just that scary:

"It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Let's just say this didn't exactly lessen our hype for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series...