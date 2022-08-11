Ewan McGregor: Disney is "just biding their time" about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2

HQ

Obi-Wan Kenobi instantly became a huge hit on Disney+, despite somewhat mixed reviews. Still, it left many people wanting more, and Ewan McGregor has previously said that he would gladly like to play the role again.

Unfortunately, the official word is that it was just a six episodes long mini series and there has been no official talks about a continuation of some sorts. But during a Comic-Con in Texas recently, McGregor gave us hope by once again, repeating during a panel discussion that he is "totally up for" more Obi-Wan, while also adding that he thinks Disney is "just biding their time" about continuing the story - although he hasn't been contacted yet:

"There's no plan to make one yet ... but I'm pretty sure they're just biding their time. Nobody's approached me yet"

Would you like to see more Obi-Wan Kenobi, and what would you like to see changed if this were to happen?

