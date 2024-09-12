Ewan McGregor believes he can tell a few more stories with Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor is up for another stint as Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the character was first made famous by Alec Guinness, due to his appearance over the prequel movies, McGregor has become just as well-known for his role as one of the most famous Jedi in Star Wars.

According to McGregor, there are a few more stories to tell with Kenobi. Despite us seeing him go from a young Jedi to a weathered master following the fall of the Republic, McGregor still has elements he'd like to explore.

"Between where we ended off in the series and when Alec Guinness comes on screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there's another few stories to tell in there," McGregor told Variety.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, also hopes McGregor will return. "If it means that I got to do more with Ewan, then that's a no-brainer, but I really hope that he continues with the character," he said. "Just as a fan, it's so exciting to get to watch him play Obi-Wan — he's just so good at it."

Do you think Obi-Wan Kenobi should return?