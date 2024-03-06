Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star opposite one another in A Gentlemen in Moscow

It's quite uncommon to see real married couples starring opposite one another in TV or film projects, but for the upcoming A Gentleman in Moscow that's precisely what we're getting.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are headlining this TV adaptation of Amor Towles' novel. The pair will be starring as the Russian aristocrat Alexander Rostov (McGregor) who has been placed on house arrest while the Bolshevik Revolution unfolds in the country outside his doors, and the renowned actress Anna Urbanova for Winstead's sake.

The series will be debuting on either Showtime or Paramount+, depending on what country you call home (Paramount+ for the UK) from March 29, 2024, and you can check out the trailer for the series and its synopsis below.

Synopsis: "A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love."