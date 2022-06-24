Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are excited to do more Star Wars

HQ

As we all know, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series finished yesterday and seems to have been a great success for Disney+. With this in mind, we now have some good news for all of you who enjoyed the miniseries.

In an interview with GQ, Ewan McGregor declares that he would like to make a new season of Obi-Wan Kenobi or at least return as the character more times:

"I really hope we do another. If I could do one of these every now and again - I'd just be happy about it."

And apparently Hayden Christensen, who plays Darth "Anakin Skywalker" Vader in the series, is also up for more of the fun. To RadioTimes, he candidly explains:

"Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so."

Promising, given that director Deborah Chow said the plan was to just do this season, but that there are still many stories that could be told about that galaxy far, far away. Chow adds, however, that she needs a long vacation after working with Obi-Wan Kenobi for so long.

Want more stories featuring old familiar faces in the Star Wars universe, or is it time for something completely new?