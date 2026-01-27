EV's outsold petrol cars for the first time ever in Europe

HQ

While some scepticism remain, it's become clear that EV's have rollen onto the world stage, and is considered the immediate future for personal transportation, at least in the short term. However, electrically powered vehicles have continued to lose out to traditional vehicles with combustion engines every year in Europe - until now.

As reported by InsideEVs, EV's have officially overtaken traditional combustion-based sales for the first time ever in Europe. Last month over 300.000 Europeans bought an electric car, a solid 50% increase compared to January 2025, and that also places them ahead of petrol-powered cars for that month, according to European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

EV's still aren't Europeans favorite mode of transport though, as 380.000 hybrids were sold in that same period, so there remains a gap between hybrids and EV's, one which is shrinking every month though.