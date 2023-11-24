Evolve your audio experience with Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

HQ

Throughout the years, we've tested all manner of different kinds of headphones as part of our Quick Look series. We're now continuing this effort by turning our attention to the latest effort from Bowers & Wilkins, a device that is said to be the next evolution of its entry-level headphone solution.

Known as the Px7 2Se, these over-ear noise-cancelling headphones use learning and improvements gathered from the Px8 device, and feature a re-tuned acoustic performance to deliver an upgraded audio profile.

To see whether these headphones are the ones for you, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts and opinions on the gadget.