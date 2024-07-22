Evo will return in 2025

HQ

Now that Evo 2024 has come to a close and various major fighting game tournaments are in the books, the tournament organiser has revealed what 2025 will have in store for Evo fans. This will include three events, two based in the United States and one in Japan, all between February and August.

The first will be a Los Angeles event that will include the inaugural Evo Awards. The exact date and host venue for this have yet to be announced, but we are told that it will be sponsored by Qiddiya Gaming and will be held in February.

In May, we'll be jetting off to Tokyo for the Evo Japan event between May 9-11. This will be hosted at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center.

Lastly is the return to the iconic Las Vegas event, which is now being scheduled for August 1-3. No further information on this event has been laid out yet either, but with it over a year away, there's plenty of time for additional information to be shared.