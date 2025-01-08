Evo to reveal its full slate of attending titles next week

HQ

We're less than a week away from finding out the exact slate of fighting games that will be present at Evo 2025, the annual major fighting tournament that happens in Las Vegas in the summer.

The Evo organisers has now confirmed that the full slate of titles will be announced as soon as on January 15, in a show that will take place at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CEST for us in the UK and Europe.

In terms of what will be present, it does seem likely that Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 will make the cut, and likewise it would feel unusual if Mortal Kombat wasn't present, as is the case with a Dragon Ball title (with Sparking! Zero being a likely candidate for this year's event). Otherwise, a slate of smaller and lesser well-known titles will no doubt be featured too, perhaps with Guilty Gear, Skull Girls, and similar being on the cards.

What do you hope to see at Evo this year?