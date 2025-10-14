Evo returns to France in October 2026

HQ

This past weekend saw Evo France conclude, an event that saw many of the biggest and most talented fighting games players from around the world flocking to Nice to compete in a slate of major tournaments. As that event is in the books, now we know what the plans are for 2026, and it will revolve around a return to the country and even the same city.

It has been confirmed that Evo France will once again happen and it will occur in Nice again around the same time of the year. The planned dates are October 9, 10, and 11, and as of the moment, this is the only bit of information we have about the fighting game event.

Are you looking forward to Evo's return to France and which games do you hope are featured at the 2026 festival?