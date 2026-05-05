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Street Fighter 6

Evo Japan's Street Fighter 6 event claims Guinness World Record for largest single fighting video game tournament ever

The immense event saw over 7,000 fans attending and competing.

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Over the weekend, Evo Japan took place and saw many of the best fighting game players from around the world travelling to Japan to compete in some of the biggest tournaments of the year. In fact, one of the events that was featured ended up being so massive it earned a Guinness World Record for the feat.

As has been confirmed by Evo, the Street Fighter 6 tournament at the fighting game festival snagged the record for being the "largest tournament for a single fighting video game in history", all thanks to 7,168 players signing up and hunting for the trophy.

In terms of who ultimately came out on top in this event, Eisuke Yamaguchi ended up defeating Victor "Punk" Woodley, with the former showing dominance using Mai over the latter's Cammy. This result means that Yamaguchi earns qualification to both the Capcom Cup 13 and the Esports World Cup event for SF6, while Punk only lands a Esports World Cup spot.

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Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



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