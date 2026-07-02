Evo Japan will return in late April 2027

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Now that the Las Vegas-based Evolution Championship Series (Evo) has come to a close, all eyes are on the next event from the fighting game organiser, with this set to be Evo France, which will happen between October 9-11 in Nice at the Palais des Expositions.

After this European festival, Evo will then be returning to Asia, for the next iteration of Evo Japan, which we now know its firm date and also the venue of choice. As confirmed at the conclusion of Evo 2026, Evo Japan 2027 will operate between April 29 and May 2, with action featured at Tokyo Big Sight in the major Japanese city.

We don't know the firm list of games to host competitions at the tournament, but a reasonable guess is that the popular tentpole fighters of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 will be on-hand (especially since they are Japanese franchises too), and similarly, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will no doubt have a presence, equally so since the Japanese Arc System Works is making the game.

Still, stay tuned for more news on this front as we get closer to Evo Japan 2027 being held.