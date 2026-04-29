Evo Japan 2026 takes place this weekend: What games are being featured?

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It's almost time for one of the biggest events in the fighting game calendar to commence as Evo's Japanese variant is set to take place this coming weekend, between May 1-3. With the action flocking to the Asian country, you may be curious to know exactly which games will be featured and hosting events? If so, we've gathered the full line-up for you below.

Evo Japan 2026 complete line-up:



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising



Guilty Gear: Strive



King of Fighters XV



Melty Blood: Type Lumina



Street Fighter 6



Tekken 8



2XKO



Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]



Vampire Survivor: The Lord of Vampires



Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O.



Hokuto no Ken



As for the schedule, this will massively differ depending on each day, but the key thing to know is that action for each title will occur on each day (May 1-3), with finals action reserved for May 3. Adding to this, each of the tournaments have over 100 competitors featured at least, but the biggest event of the festival is without question Street Fighter 6, which has almost 8,000 competitors as of writing.

Will you be tuning into any Evo Japan action this weekend?