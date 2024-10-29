English
Street Fighter 6

Evo France to feature Street Fighter 6 and and Tekken 8

And at least four other titles.

Next year is set to be a very big year for fighting game enthusiasts and Evo fans, as there will be four major events of note. The first will be an awards ceremony in Los Angeles in February, all ahead of Evo Japan in May, the traditional Evo Las Vegas in August, and then finally Evo France in October.

Speaking about the latter event, Evo has now revealed six games that will be present at the French offering. The six announced titles include some very popular games but there are also some big names missing.

We know for a fact that Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 will headline, alongside Guilty Gear: Strive, Dragon Ball: Fighter Z, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

There is still time for more games to be added to the list, but as it stands Mortal Kombat 1 will not be present, nor will the very recent Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Evo France will be held between October 10-12 all in Nice.

Street Fighter 6

