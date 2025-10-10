Evo France 2025: Here is the schedule for each day at the fighting event

HQ

Evo France has officially begun. The fighting game festival is underway in Nice, and with it running from October 10 through 12, you might be wondering what is in store and when each event happens on each day. If that sounds like you, check out the schedule of action below.

October 10:



Street Fighter 6 Pool Play - All Day



Tekken 8 Pool Play - All Day



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10AM-2PM CEST



Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 2PM-8PM CEST



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Pool Play - All Day



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Pool Play - 10AM-2PM CEST



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 2PM-4PM CEST



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Final Pools - 4PM-5PM CEST



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 5PM-9PM CEST



October 11:



Dragonball Fighter Z Top 8 -11AM-3PM CEST



Street Fighter 6 Pool Play - 10AM-6PM CEST



Street Fighter 6 Top 24 - 6PM-9PM CEST



Tekken 8 Pool Play - 10AM-6PM CEST



Tekken 8 Top 24 - 6PM-9PM CEST



Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 10AM-6PM CEST



Guilty Gear: Strive Top 24 - 6PM-9PM CEST



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10AM-2PM CEST



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 24 - 2PM-5PM CEST



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 8 - 6:45PM-9:15PM CEST



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 24 - 10AM-12PM CEST



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 8 - 3:30PM-6:30PM CEST



October 12:



Guilty Gear: Strive Top 8 - 10AM-1:30PM CEST



Tekken 8 Top 8 - 1:45PM-5:45PM CEST



Street Fighter 6 Top 8 - 6PM-8PM CEST



Which tournament are you most excited for?