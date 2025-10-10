esports
Evo France 2025: Here is the schedule for each day at the fighting event
The European version of the event runs from October 10-12.
Evo France has officially begun. The fighting game festival is underway in Nice, and with it running from October 10 through 12, you might be wondering what is in store and when each event happens on each day. If that sounds like you, check out the schedule of action below.
October 10:
- Street Fighter 6 Pool Play - All Day
- Tekken 8 Pool Play - All Day
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10AM-2PM CEST
- Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 2PM-8PM CEST
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Pool Play - All Day
- Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Pool Play - 10AM-2PM CEST
- Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 2PM-4PM CEST
- Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Final Pools - 4PM-5PM CEST
- Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 5PM-9PM CEST
October 11:
- Dragonball Fighter Z Top 8 -11AM-3PM CEST
- Street Fighter 6 Pool Play - 10AM-6PM CEST
- Street Fighter 6 Top 24 - 6PM-9PM CEST
- Tekken 8 Pool Play - 10AM-6PM CEST
- Tekken 8 Top 24 - 6PM-9PM CEST
- Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 10AM-6PM CEST
- Guilty Gear: Strive Top 24 - 6PM-9PM CEST
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10AM-2PM CEST
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 24 - 2PM-5PM CEST
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 8 - 6:45PM-9:15PM CEST
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 24 - 10AM-12PM CEST
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 8 - 3:30PM-6:30PM CEST
October 12:
- Guilty Gear: Strive Top 8 - 10AM-1:30PM CEST
- Tekken 8 Top 8 - 1:45PM-5:45PM CEST
- Street Fighter 6 Top 8 - 6PM-8PM CEST
Which tournament are you most excited for?