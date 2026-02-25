Evo announces plans to come to five new regions from 2027

HQ

As part of the recent change of ownership that has seen Evo now brought under the banner of the Saudi Arabian group known as RTS, you might wonder how the often rather accessible fighting tournament organiser will change under this new leadership. While we won't really know until we look back after a few years, a new blog post does suggest it could be for the better of the company.

We say this as Evo has announced plans to expand from 2027. On top of legacy destinations such as the USA, Japan, and France, the fighting game festival will soon be coming to five new destinations also, namely Brazil, Morocco, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and China.

This is also part of Evo's attempt to double-down on grassroots support for fighting games, with Evo specifically expressing that it intends to "help solve the challenges locals face, from equipment, to awareness and player connectivity, permanently."

But this isn't all. On top of more events around the world and a greater focus on grassroots, those who want to see the very best-of-the-best in action and fighting to become the unanimous best fighting player in the world, a new event has been revealed called the Fighting Game World Championship. This will see qualified players competing in a slate of different fighting games, an event that puts "their adaptability, game knowledge, and fighting game fundamentals to the ultimate test." It's unclear which games will be featured in this event, but Evo promises to work with the community to choose the right games each time, while also promising that this event will be held in one of Evo's two founding countries, be that the USA or Japan.

Evo signs off with the following statement: "On the back of our latest acquisition announcement, we wanted to immediately share our vision for Evo. We want the community to know that we are here to grow fighting games, globally, together.

"This announcement represents only a portion of where you will find Evo in the future. These are just the first steps of a long-term vision we are committed to.

"We are incredibly excited about the long-term commitments we can now make to the community, including support for locals, new Evo locations, increased prize pools, new event formats, and the untold opportunities that will arise from them.

"The FGC is never stagnant, and neither is Evo."