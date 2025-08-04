Evo 2026 confirmed for Las Vegas return, additional dates set for other Evo events

HQ

Evo 2025 happened over the past weekend, meaning tons of the best fighting players from around the world flocked to Las Vegas to compete in a slate of events. Now that this is in the books, Evo has already revealed its plans for the next calendar year.

To begin with, we're told when the big Las Vegas festival will be back. It's set to happen much earlier than expected, with a planned date of June 26-28. Yep, that's around five weeks earlier than we're used to, perhaps to give Evo breathing space with the now seemingly permanent fixture of the Esports World Cup in July and August.

But this wasn't all, we were also affirmed that Evo France will happen between October 10-12 this year, Evo Japan will return between May 1-3 in 2026, and Evo Singapore will also happen sometime in early 2027.

Adding to this is the return of the Evo Awards, which will happen sometime in 2026. We don't have any further information to add on this front yet, but we will know more come October when Evo France takes place.

Which Evo event are you most excited for?