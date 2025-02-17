Evo 2025's full line-up has been confirmed

HQ

Evo has been steadily introducing and revealing the games that will be making up its portfolio for the 2025 Las Vegas-based event that will be happening in early August. The festival previously confirmed 13 of the attending titles that would be present but also noted that there was room for an additional three, which would be revealed at a later date. That later date has now come.

Evo has revealed the complete list of attending games for this year's event. The big news is that joining the formerly confirmed games is Samurai Shodown, Guilty Gear XRD Rev 2, and Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001.

You can see the full slate of games that will host tournaments at Evo 2025 this year below, with Evo itself set to happen between August 1-3.